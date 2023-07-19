Tata Communications announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 19, reporting a decline of 29.8 per cent in net profit to ₹381.7 crore, compared to ₹544.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations rose 10.7 per cent to ₹4,771.4 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to ₹4,310.5 crore in the year-ago period. The data business revenue stood at ₹3,912 crore, reporting a growth of 17.1 per cent over the same period last year.

