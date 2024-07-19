Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.8% YOY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : Tata Communications announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 18.07% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, falling by 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 1.02%, while the profit actually increased by 3.63%.

The company managed to decrease its Selling, General, and Administrative expenses by 2.63% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a notable 9.69% increase year-over-year.

On the positive side, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement, rising by 66.26% from the previous quarter and 26.61% from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.29, reflecting a decrease of 30.35% year-over-year.

Tata Communications demonstrated a 0.85% return in the last week, with 5.7% return in the last 6 months and 5.66% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, the market cap of Tata Communications stands at 53307.83 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2084.65 and 1543.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 1 analyst Strong Sell rating, 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, and 3 Buy ratings as of 19 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5633.375691.7-1.02%4771.36+18.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1144.571175.48-2.63%1043.47+9.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization647.37665.84-2.77%579.74+11.67%
Total Operating Expense5070.825353.35-5.28%4327.06+17.19%
Operating Income562.55338.35+66.26%444.3+26.61%
Net Income Before Taxes416.69207.2+101.11%503.87-17.3%
Net Income332.84321.18+3.63%381.69-12.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.2912.46-25.43%13.34-30.35%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>332.84Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5633.37Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
