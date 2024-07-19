Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.8% YOY

Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : Tata Communications announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 18.07% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, falling by 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 1.02%, while the profit actually increased by 3.63%.
The company managed to decrease its Selling, General, and Administrative expenses by 2.63% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a notable 9.69% increase year-over-year.
On the positive side, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement, rising by 66.26% from the previous quarter and 26.61% from the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.29, reflecting a decrease of 30.35% year-over-year.
Tata Communications demonstrated a 0.85% return in the last week, with 5.7% return in the last 6 months and 5.66% Year-to-Date return.
Currently, the market cap of Tata Communications stands at ₹53307.83 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2084.65 and ₹1543.4 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 1 analyst Strong Sell rating, 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, and 3 Buy ratings as of 19 Jul, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Tata Communications Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5633.37
|5691.7
|-1.02%
|4771.36
|+18.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1144.57
|1175.48
|-2.63%
|1043.47
|+9.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|647.37
|665.84
|-2.77%
|579.74
|+11.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|5070.82
|5353.35
|-5.28%
|4327.06
|+17.19%
|Operating Income
|562.55
|338.35
|+66.26%
|444.3
|+26.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|416.69
|207.2
|+101.11%
|503.87
|-17.3%
|Net Income
|332.84
|321.18
|+3.63%
|381.69
|-12.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.29
|12.46
|-25.43%
|13.34
|-30.35%