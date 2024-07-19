Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.8% YOY

Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.8% YOY

Livemint

Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.07% YoY & profit decreased by 12.8% YoY

Tata Communications Q1 Results Live

Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : Tata Communications announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 18.07% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, falling by 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 1.02%, while the profit actually increased by 3.63%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company managed to decrease its Selling, General, and Administrative expenses by 2.63% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a notable 9.69% increase year-over-year.

On the positive side, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement, rising by 66.26% from the previous quarter and 26.61% from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.29, reflecting a decrease of 30.35% year-over-year.

Tata Communications demonstrated a 0.85% return in the last week, with 5.7% return in the last 6 months and 5.66% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, the market cap of Tata Communications stands at 53307.83 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2084.65 and 1543.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 1 analyst Strong Sell rating, 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, and 3 Buy ratings as of 19 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5633.375691.7-1.02%4771.36+18.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1144.571175.48-2.63%1043.47+9.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization647.37665.84-2.77%579.74+11.67%
Total Operating Expense5070.825353.35-5.28%4327.06+17.19%
Operating Income562.55338.35+66.26%444.3+26.61%
Net Income Before Taxes416.69207.2+101.11%503.87-17.3%
Net Income332.84321.18+3.63%381.69-12.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.2912.46-25.43%13.34-30.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹332.84Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5633.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.