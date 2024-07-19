Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.8% YOY

Tata Communications Q1 Results Live : Tata Communications announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 18.07% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, falling by 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 1.02%, while the profit actually increased by 3.63%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company managed to decrease its Selling, General, and Administrative expenses by 2.63% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a notable 9.69% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the positive side, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement, rising by 66.26% from the previous quarter and 26.61% from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.29, reflecting a decrease of 30.35% year-over-year.

Tata Communications demonstrated a 0.85% return in the last week, with 5.7% return in the last 6 months and 5.66% Year-to-Date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market cap of Tata Communications stands at ₹53307.83 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2084.65 and ₹1543.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 1 analyst Strong Sell rating, 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, and 3 Buy ratings as of 19 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5633.37 5691.7 -1.02% 4771.36 +18.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1144.57 1175.48 -2.63% 1043.47 +9.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 647.37 665.84 -2.77% 579.74 +11.67% Total Operating Expense 5070.82 5353.35 -5.28% 4327.06 +17.19% Operating Income 562.55 338.35 +66.26% 444.3 +26.61% Net Income Before Taxes 416.69 207.2 +101.11% 503.87 -17.3% Net Income 332.84 321.18 +3.63% 381.69 -12.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.29 12.46 -25.43% 13.34 -30.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹332.84Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5633.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar