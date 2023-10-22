Tata Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 58.55% YOY
Tata Communications declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.97% & the profit decreased by 58.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.12% and the profit decreased by 42.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.76% q-o-q & increased by 23.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.65% q-o-q & decreased by 32.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.74 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 52.51% Y-o-Y.
Tata Communications has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 44.2% return in last 6 months and 39.43% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Communications has a market cap of ₹50643.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1957.35 & ₹1156.8 respectively.
As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Tata Communications Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4872.5
|4771.36
|+2.12%
|4430.74
|+9.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1072.27
|1043.47
|+2.76%
|870.37
|+23.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|605.12
|579.74
|+4.38%
|551.63
|+9.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|4462.17
|4327.06
|+3.12%
|3823.14
|+16.71%
|Operating Income
|410.33
|444.3
|-7.65%
|607.6
|-32.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|298.27
|503.87
|-40.8%
|593.18
|-49.72%
|Net Income
|220.66
|381.69
|-42.19%
|532.29
|-58.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.74
|13.34
|-41.97%
|16.3
|-52.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹220.66Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4872.5Cr
