Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 58.55% YOY

Tata Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 58.55% YOY

Livemint

Tata Communications Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.97% YoY & profit decreased by 58.55% YoY

Tata Communications Q2 FY24 Results

Tata Communications declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.97% & the profit decreased by 58.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.12% and the profit decreased by 42.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.76% q-o-q & increased by 23.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.65% q-o-q & decreased by 32.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.74 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 52.51% Y-o-Y.

Tata Communications has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 44.2% return in last 6 months and 39.43% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Communications has a market cap of 50643.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1957.35 & 1156.8 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4872.54771.36+2.12%4430.74+9.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1072.271043.47+2.76%870.37+23.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization605.12579.74+4.38%551.63+9.7%
Total Operating Expense4462.174327.06+3.12%3823.14+16.71%
Operating Income410.33444.3-7.65%607.6-32.47%
Net Income Before Taxes298.27503.87-40.8%593.18-49.72%
Net Income220.66381.69-42.19%532.29-58.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.7413.34-41.97%16.3-52.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹220.66Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4872.5Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
