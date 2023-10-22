Tata Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 58.55% YOY

Tata Communications declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.97% & the profit decreased by 58.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.12% and the profit decreased by 42.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.76% q-o-q & increased by 23.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.65% q-o-q & decreased by 32.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.74 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 52.51% Y-o-Y.

Tata Communications has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 44.2% return in last 6 months and 39.43% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Communications has a market cap of ₹50643.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1957.35 & ₹1156.8 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Tata Communications Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4872.5 4771.36 +2.12% 4430.74 +9.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1072.27 1043.47 +2.76% 870.37 +23.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 605.12 579.74 +4.38% 551.63 +9.7% Total Operating Expense 4462.17 4327.06 +3.12% 3823.14 +16.71% Operating Income 410.33 444.3 -7.65% 607.6 -32.47% Net Income Before Taxes 298.27 503.87 -40.8% 593.18 -49.72% Net Income 220.66 381.69 -42.19% 532.29 -58.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.74 13.34 -41.97% 16.3 -52.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹220.66Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4872.5Cr

