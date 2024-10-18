Tata Communications Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.98% YOY

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live : Tata Communications declared their Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 18.37% year-on-year and a profit rise of 2.98%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.38%, while profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.73%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.72% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.78% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost structure that may impact future profit margins.
Operating income was also affected, down by 24.24% compared to the previous quarter, though it increased by 3.86% year-on-year. This mixed performance suggests challenges in managing operational efficiency amid rising expenses.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.93, reflecting a decline of 10.52% year-on-year, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.
In terms of market performance, Tata Communications has delivered a -6.24% return over the last week, -1.3% return over the past six months, but a more positive 3.38% return year-to-date.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹52,156.43 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2175 and a low of ₹1543.4, showcasing some volatility in its stock price.
As of October 18, 2024, out of seven analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, two holding, and three recommending a Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results and market conditions.
Tata Communications Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5767.35
|5633.37
|+2.38%
|4872.5
|+18.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1198.56
|1144.57
|+4.72%
|1072.27
|+11.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|660.58
|647.37
|+2.04%
|605.12
|+9.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|5341.19
|5070.82
|+5.33%
|4462.17
|+19.7%
|Operating Income
|426.16
|562.55
|-24.24%
|410.33
|+3.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|320.9
|416.69
|-22.99%
|298.27
|+7.59%
|Net Income
|227.23
|332.84
|-31.73%
|220.66
|+2.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.93
|9.29
|-25.46%
|7.74
|-10.52%
