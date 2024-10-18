Tata Communications Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.98% YOY

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.37% YoY & profit increased by 2.98% YoY.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Tata Communications Q2 Results Live
Tata Communications Q2 Results Live

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live : Tata Communications declared their Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 18.37% year-on-year and a profit rise of 2.98%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.38%, while profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.73%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.72% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.78% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost structure that may impact future profit margins.

Operating income was also affected, down by 24.24% compared to the previous quarter, though it increased by 3.86% year-on-year. This mixed performance suggests challenges in managing operational efficiency amid rising expenses.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.93, reflecting a decline of 10.52% year-on-year, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of market performance, Tata Communications has delivered a -6.24% return over the last week, -1.3% return over the past six months, but a more positive 3.38% return year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 52,156.43 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2175 and a low of 1543.4, showcasing some volatility in its stock price.

As of October 18, 2024, out of seven analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, two holding, and three recommending a Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results and market conditions.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5767.355633.37+2.38%4872.5+18.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1198.561144.57+4.72%1072.27+11.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization660.58647.37+2.04%605.12+9.17%
Total Operating Expense5341.195070.82+5.33%4462.17+19.7%
Operating Income426.16562.55-24.24%410.33+3.86%
Net Income Before Taxes320.9416.69-22.99%298.27+7.59%
Net Income227.23332.84-31.73%220.66+2.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.939.29-25.46%7.74-10.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹227.23Cr
₹5767.35Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Communications Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.98% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    543.75
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    14.95 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.30
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    0.95 (0.62%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.20
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.5 (1.74%)

    Tata Power share price

    451.65
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.6 (0.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.