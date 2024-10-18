Tata Communications Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.98% YOY

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live : Tata Communications declared their Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 18.37% year-on-year and a profit rise of 2.98%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.38%, while profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.72% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.78% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost structure that may impact future profit margins.

Operating income was also affected, down by 24.24% compared to the previous quarter, though it increased by 3.86% year-on-year. This mixed performance suggests challenges in managing operational efficiency amid rising expenses.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.93, reflecting a decline of 10.52% year-on-year, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of market performance, Tata Communications has delivered a -6.24% return over the last week, -1.3% return over the past six months, but a more positive 3.38% return year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹52,156.43 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2175 and a low of ₹1543.4, showcasing some volatility in its stock price.

As of October 18, 2024, out of seven analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, two holding, and three recommending a Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results and market conditions.

Tata Communications Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5767.35 5633.37 +2.38% 4872.5 +18.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1198.56 1144.57 +4.72% 1072.27 +11.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 660.58 647.37 +2.04% 605.12 +9.17% Total Operating Expense 5341.19 5070.82 +5.33% 4462.17 +19.7% Operating Income 426.16 562.55 -24.24% 410.33 +3.86% Net Income Before Taxes 320.9 416.69 -22.99% 298.27 +7.59% Net Income 227.23 332.84 -31.73% 220.66 +2.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.93 9.29 -25.46% 7.74 -10.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹227.23Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹5767.35Cr

