Tata Communications Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.98% YOY

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.37% YoY & profit increased by 2.98% YoY.

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live

Tata Communications Q2 Results Live : Tata Communications declared their Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 18.37% year-on-year and a profit rise of 2.98%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.38%, while profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.73%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.72% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.78% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost structure that may impact future profit margins.

Operating income was also affected, down by 24.24% compared to the previous quarter, though it increased by 3.86% year-on-year. This mixed performance suggests challenges in managing operational efficiency amid rising expenses.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.93, reflecting a decline of 10.52% year-on-year, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of market performance, Tata Communications has delivered a -6.24% return over the last week, -1.3% return over the past six months, but a more positive 3.38% return year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 52,156.43 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2175 and a low of 1543.4, showcasing some volatility in its stock price.

As of October 18, 2024, out of seven analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, two holding, and three recommending a Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results and market conditions.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5767.355633.37+2.38%4872.5+18.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1198.561144.57+4.72%1072.27+11.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization660.58647.37+2.04%605.12+9.17%
Total Operating Expense5341.195070.82+5.33%4462.17+19.7%
Operating Income426.16562.55-24.24%410.33+3.86%
Net Income Before Taxes320.9416.69-22.99%298.27+7.59%
Net Income227.23332.84-31.73%220.66+2.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.939.29-25.46%7.74-10.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹227.23Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5767.35Cr

