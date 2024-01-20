Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.62% YoY

Tata Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.62% YoY

Livemint

Tata Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.4% YoY & profit decreased by 88.62% YoY

Tata Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.4% & the profit decreased by 88.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.61% and the profit decreased by 79.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.34% q-o-q & increased by 26.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19.62% q-o-q & decreased by 36.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.8 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 58.07% Y-o-Y.

Tata Communications has delivered 3.11% return in the last 1 week, 10.3% return in the last 6 months, and -0.04% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Communications has a market cap of 50433.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1957.35 & 1156.8 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5633.264872.5+15.61%4528.34+24.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1161.731072.27+8.34%920.81+26.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization618.97605.12+2.29%554.82+11.56%
Total Operating Expense5303.444462.17+18.85%4005.8+32.39%
Operating Income329.82410.33-19.62%522.54-36.88%
Net Income Before Taxes153.75298.27-48.45%430.62-64.3%
Net Income44.81220.66-79.69%393.88-88.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.87.74-25.13%13.82-58.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5633.26Cr

