Tata Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.62% YoY

Tata Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.4% & the profit decreased by 88.62% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.61% and the profit decreased by 79.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.34% q-o-q & increased by 26.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 19.62% q-o-q & decreased by 36.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.8 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 58.07% Y-o-Y.
Tata Communications has delivered 3.11% return in the last 1 week, 10.3% return in the last 6 months, and -0.04% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Communications has a market cap of ₹50433.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1957.35 & ₹1156.8 respectively.
As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Tata Communications Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5633.26
|4872.5
|+15.61%
|4528.34
|+24.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1161.73
|1072.27
|+8.34%
|920.81
|+26.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|618.97
|605.12
|+2.29%
|554.82
|+11.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|5303.44
|4462.17
|+18.85%
|4005.8
|+32.39%
|Operating Income
|329.82
|410.33
|-19.62%
|522.54
|-36.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|153.75
|298.27
|-48.45%
|430.62
|-64.3%
|Net Income
|44.81
|220.66
|-79.69%
|393.88
|-88.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.8
|7.74
|-25.13%
|13.82
|-58.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.81Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5633.26Cr
