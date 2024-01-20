Tata Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.62% YoY

Tata Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.4% & the profit decreased by 88.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.61% and the profit decreased by 79.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.34% q-o-q & increased by 26.16% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 19.62% q-o-q & decreased by 36.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.8 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 58.07% Y-o-Y.

Tata Communications has delivered 3.11% return in the last 1 week, 10.3% return in the last 6 months, and -0.04% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Tata Communications has a market cap of ₹50433.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1957.35 & ₹1156.8 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5633.26 4872.5 +15.61% 4528.34 +24.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1161.73 1072.27 +8.34% 920.81 +26.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 618.97 605.12 +2.29% 554.82 +11.56% Total Operating Expense 5303.44 4462.17 +18.85% 4005.8 +32.39% Operating Income 329.82 410.33 -19.62% 522.54 -36.88% Net Income Before Taxes 153.75 298.27 -48.45% 430.62 -64.3% Net Income 44.81 220.66 -79.69% 393.88 -88.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.8 7.74 -25.13% 13.82 -58.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.81Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5633.26Cr

