Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025:Tata Communications declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.76% year-on-year (YoY) and the profit surged by an impressive 426.58% YoY, reaching ₹235.96 crore. The revenue stood at ₹5798.07 crore, reflecting a growth of 1.23% from the previous quarter, while profit increased by 3.84%.

In addition to these strong financials, the company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which decreased by 4.33% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 1.08% YoY.

Tata Communications Q3 Results

The operating income showed significant growth, up by 17.28% q-o-q and 45.07% YoY. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹9.35, marking a 34.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Tata Communications has delivered a return of 0.16% in the last week, with a decline of 9.23% over the past six months and a slight decrease of 1.49% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Tata Communications stands at ₹47821.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2175 and a low of ₹1585.55.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell, one a Sell, two have given a Hold rating, and two analysts recommend a Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold as of the latest updates.

Tata Communications Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5798.07 5727.85 +1.23% 5587.78 +3.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1123.98 1174.79 -4.33% 1136.26 -1.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 637.14 648.16 -1.7% 603.01 +5.66% Total Operating Expense 5269.19 5276.91 -0.15% 5223.21 +0.88% Operating Income 528.88 450.94 +17.28% 364.57 +45.07% Net Income Before Taxes 370.72 344.65 +7.56% 187.11 +98.13% Net Income 235.96 227.23 +3.84% 44.81 +426.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.35 7.72 +21.11% 6.96 +34.34%