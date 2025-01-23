Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 426.58% YOY

Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025:Tata Communications declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.76% year-on-year (YoY) and the profit surged by an impressive 426.58% YoY, reaching ₹235.96 crore. The revenue stood at ₹5798.07 crore, reflecting a growth of 1.23% from the previous quarter, while profit increased by 3.84%.
In addition to these strong financials, the company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which decreased by 4.33% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 1.08% YoY.
The operating income showed significant growth, up by 17.28% q-o-q and 45.07% YoY. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹9.35, marking a 34.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Tata Communications has delivered a return of 0.16% in the last week, with a decline of 9.23% over the past six months and a slight decrease of 1.49% year-to-date.
The current market capitalization of Tata Communications stands at ₹47821.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2175 and a low of ₹1585.55.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell, one a Sell, two have given a Hold rating, and two analysts recommend a Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold as of the latest updates.
Tata Communications Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5798.07
|5727.85
|+1.23%
|5587.78
|+3.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1123.98
|1174.79
|-4.33%
|1136.26
|-1.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|637.14
|648.16
|-1.7%
|603.01
|+5.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|5269.19
|5276.91
|-0.15%
|5223.21
|+0.88%
|Operating Income
|528.88
|450.94
|+17.28%
|364.57
|+45.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|370.72
|344.65
|+7.56%
|187.11
|+98.13%
|Net Income
|235.96
|227.23
|+3.84%
|44.81
|+426.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.35
|7.72
|+21.11%
|6.96
|+34.34%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹235.96Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹5798.07Cr