Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 426.58% YOY

Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 3.76% YoY & profit increased by 426.58% YoY, profit at 235.96 crore and revenue at 5798.07 crore.

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Tata Communications Q3 Results 2025:Tata Communications declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.76% year-on-year (YoY) and the profit surged by an impressive 426.58% YoY, reaching 235.96 crore. The revenue stood at 5798.07 crore, reflecting a growth of 1.23% from the previous quarter, while profit increased by 3.84%.

In addition to these strong financials, the company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which decreased by 4.33% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 1.08% YoY.

Advertisement

Tata Communications Q3 Results

The operating income showed significant growth, up by 17.28% q-o-q and 45.07% YoY. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 9.35, marking a 34.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Tata Communications has delivered a return of 0.16% in the last week, with a decline of 9.23% over the past six months and a slight decrease of 1.49% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Tata Communications stands at 47821.58 crore, with a 52-week high of 2175 and a low of 1585.55.

Advertisement

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell, one a Sell, two have given a Hold rating, and two analysts recommend a Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold as of the latest updates.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5798.075727.85+1.23%5587.78+3.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1123.981174.79-4.33%1136.26-1.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization637.14648.16-1.7%603.01+5.66%
Total Operating Expense5269.195276.91-0.15%5223.21+0.88%
Operating Income528.88450.94+17.28%364.57+45.07%
Net Income Before Taxes370.72344.65+7.56%187.11+98.13%
Net Income235.96227.23+3.84%44.81+426.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.357.72+21.11%6.96+34.34%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Communications Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 426.58% YOY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹235.96Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹5798.07Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts