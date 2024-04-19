Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.49% YOY

Tata Communications declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.58% & the profit decreased by 1.49% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit increased by 616.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.18% q-o-q & increased by 17.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.59% q-o-q & decreased by 18.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.46 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 8.93% Y-o-Y.
Tata Communications has delivered -8.03% return in the last 1 week, 5.38% return in the last 6 months and 6.41% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Communications has a market cap of ₹53686.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2084.65 & ₹1172 respectively.
As of 19 Apr, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 5 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Tata Communications Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5691.7
|5633.26
|+1.04%
|4568.66
|+24.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1175.48
|1161.73
|+1.18%
|999.61
|+17.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|665.84
|618.97
|+7.57%
|618.5
|+7.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|5353.35
|5303.44
|+0.94%
|4152.94
|+28.91%
|Operating Income
|338.35
|329.82
|+2.59%
|415.72
|-18.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|207.2
|153.75
|+34.76%
|345.4
|-40.01%
|Net Income
|321.18
|44.81
|+616.76%
|326.03
|-1.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.46
|5.8
|+114.99%
|11.44
|+8.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹321.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5691.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!