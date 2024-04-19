Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.49% YOY

Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.49% YOY

Livemint

Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.58% YoY & profit decreased by 1.49% YoY

Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live

Tata Communications declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.58% & the profit decreased by 1.49% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit increased by 616.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.18% q-o-q & increased by 17.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.59% q-o-q & decreased by 18.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.46 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 8.93% Y-o-Y.

Tata Communications has delivered -8.03% return in the last 1 week, 5.38% return in the last 6 months and 6.41% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Communications has a market cap of 53686.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2084.65 & 1172 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 5 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Communications Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5691.75633.26+1.04%4568.66+24.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1175.481161.73+1.18%999.61+17.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization665.84618.97+7.57%618.5+7.65%
Total Operating Expense5353.355303.44+0.94%4152.94+28.91%
Operating Income338.35329.82+2.59%415.72-18.61%
Net Income Before Taxes207.2153.75+34.76%345.4-40.01%
Net Income321.1844.81+616.76%326.03-1.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.465.8+114.99%11.44+8.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹321.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5691.7Cr

