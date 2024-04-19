Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.49% YOY

Tata Communications Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.58% YoY & profit decreased by 1.49% YoY

Tata Communications declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.58% & the profit decreased by 1.49% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit increased by 616.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.18% q-o-q & increased by 17.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2.59% q-o-q & decreased by 18.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.46 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 8.93% Y-o-Y.

Tata Communications has delivered -8.03% return in the last 1 week, 5.38% return in the last 6 months and 6.41% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Tata Communications has a market cap of ₹53686.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2084.65 & ₹1172 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 5 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Apr, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5691.7 5633.26 +1.04% 4568.66 +24.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1175.48 1161.73 +1.18% 999.61 +17.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 665.84 618.97 +7.57% 618.5 +7.65% Total Operating Expense 5353.35 5303.44 +0.94% 4152.94 +28.91% Operating Income 338.35 329.82 +2.59% 415.72 -18.61% Net Income Before Taxes 207.2 153.75 +34.76% 345.4 -40.01% Net Income 321.18 44.81 +616.76% 326.03 -1.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.46 5.8 +114.99% 11.44 +8.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹321.18Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5691.7Cr

