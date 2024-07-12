Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.72% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.44% & the profit increased by 8.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.25% and the profit decreased by 3.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.63% q-o-q & decreased by 1.43% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2.98% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹33.26 for Q1 which increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y. Tata Consultancy Services has delivered -2.42% return in the last 1 week, 5.52% return in the last 6 months and 3.91% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1419629 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4254.75 & ₹3257.66 respectively.

As of 12 Jul, 2024, out of 43 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 12 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62613 61237 +2.25% 59381 +5.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43248 41335 +4.63% 43877 -1.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 1220 1246 -2.09% 1243 -1.85% Total Operating Expense 47164 45313 +4.08% 45626 +3.37% Operating Income 15449 15924 -2.98% 13755 +12.32% Net Income Before Taxes 16231 16849 -3.67% 14989 +8.29% Net Income 12040 12434 -3.17% 11074 +8.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.26 34.35 -3.18% 30.26 +9.91%