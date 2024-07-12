Hello User
Next Story
Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.72% YOY

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.44% YoY & profit increased by 8.72% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live

Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.44% & the profit increased by 8.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.25% and the profit decreased by 3.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.63% q-o-q & decreased by 1.43% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2.98% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 33.26 for Q1 which increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y. Tata Consultancy Services has delivered -2.42% return in the last 1 week, 5.52% return in the last 6 months and 3.91% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of 1419629 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4254.75 & 3257.66 respectively.

As of 12 Jul, 2024, out of 43 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 12 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6261361237+2.25%59381+5.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4324841335+4.63%43877-1.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization12201246-2.09%1243-1.85%
Total Operating Expense4716445313+4.08%45626+3.37%
Operating Income1544915924-2.98%13755+12.32%
Net Income Before Taxes1623116849-3.67%14989+8.29%
Net Income1204012434-3.17%11074+8.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.2634.35-3.18%30.26+9.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12040Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹62613Cr

