Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.72% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services Q1 Results Live : Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.44% & the profit increased by 8.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.25% and the profit decreased by 3.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.63% q-o-q & decreased by 1.43% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2.98% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹33.26 for Q1 which increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y. Tata Consultancy Services has delivered -2.42% return in the last 1 week, 5.52% return in the last 6 months and 3.91% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1419629 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4254.75 & ₹3257.66 respectively.
As of 12 Jul, 2024, out of 43 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 12 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Tata Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|62613
|61237
|+2.25%
|59381
|+5.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43248
|41335
|+4.63%
|43877
|-1.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1220
|1246
|-2.09%
|1243
|-1.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|47164
|45313
|+4.08%
|45626
|+3.37%
|Operating Income
|15449
|15924
|-2.98%
|13755
|+12.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16231
|16849
|-3.67%
|14989
|+8.29%
|Net Income
|12040
|12434
|-3.17%
|11074
|+8.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.26
|34.35
|-3.18%
|30.26
|+9.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12040Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹62613Cr
