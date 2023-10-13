Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.73% YOY
Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.92% YoY & profit increased by 8.73% YoY
Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.92% YoY & profit increased by 8.73% YoY
Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 11 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 7.92% & the profit increased by 8.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.52% and the profit increased by 2.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 6.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 9.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 8.74% Y-o-Y.
Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 2.04% return in the last 1 week, 11.36% return in last 6 months and 13.09% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1320881 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3679 & ₹2991.75 respectively.
As of 13 Oct, 2023 out of 42 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 13 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Tata Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59692
|59381
|+0.52%
|55309
|+7.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35123
|37292
|-5.82%
|32907
|+6.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1263
|1243
|+1.61%
|1237
|+2.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|45209
|45626
|-0.91%
|42030
|+7.56%
|Operating Income
|14483
|13755
|+5.29%
|13279
|+9.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15330
|14989
|+2.28%
|14096
|+8.75%
|Net Income
|11342
|11074
|+2.42%
|10431
|+8.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31
|30.26
|+2.43%
|28.51
|+8.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11342Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59692Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!