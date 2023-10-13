Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.73% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 11 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 7.92% & the profit increased by 8.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.52% and the profit increased by 2.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 6.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 9.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 8.74% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 2.04% return in the last 1 week, 11.36% return in last 6 months and 13.09% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1320881 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3679 & ₹2991.75 respectively.

As of 13 Oct, 2023 out of 42 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59692 59381 +0.52% 55309 +7.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35123 37292 -5.82% 32907 +6.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 1263 1243 +1.61% 1237 +2.1% Total Operating Expense 45209 45626 -0.91% 42030 +7.56% Operating Income 14483 13755 +5.29% 13279 +9.07% Net Income Before Taxes 15330 14989 +2.28% 14096 +8.75% Net Income 11342 11074 +2.42% 10431 +8.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 31 30.26 +2.43% 28.51 +8.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11342Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59692Cr

