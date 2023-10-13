Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.73% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.73% YOY

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.92% YoY & profit increased by 8.73% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY24 Results

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 11 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 7.92% & the profit increased by 8.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.52% and the profit increased by 2.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 6.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 9.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 8.74% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 2.04% return in the last 1 week, 11.36% return in last 6 months and 13.09% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of 1320881 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3679 & 2991.75 respectively.

As of 13 Oct, 2023 out of 42 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5969259381+0.52%55309+7.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3512337292-5.82%32907+6.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization12631243+1.61%1237+2.1%
Total Operating Expense4520945626-0.91%42030+7.56%
Operating Income1448313755+5.29%13279+9.07%
Net Income Before Taxes1533014989+2.28%14096+8.75%
Net Income1134211074+2.42%10431+8.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS3130.26+2.43%28.51+8.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11342Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59692Cr

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
