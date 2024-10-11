Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, reporting a topline growth of 7.65% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter also saw an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 2.63%, although profit saw a slight decline of 1.09%. This indicates a resilient performance amidst fluctuating quarterly results.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 0.71% quarter-over-quarter and 1.25% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.
Operating income showed a modest increase of 0.14% from the previous quarter, but a substantial rise of 6.81% year-over-year, showcasing TCS's operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹32.89, marking an increase of 6.11% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.
In terms of market performance, TCS recorded a return of -0.13% in the last week, while the last six months saw a return of 6.09%. Year-to-date, the stock has performed well with a return of 11.96%.
Currently, TCS holds a market capitalization of ₹1,529,510 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,592.25 and a low of ₹3,295.73, indicating a stable market position.
As of October 11, 2024, out of 41 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell, 3 a Sell, 10 a Hold, 21 a Buy, and 5 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment towards TCS's future prospects.
Tata Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|64259
|62613
|+2.63%
|59692
|+7.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42941
|43248
|-0.71%
|43484
|-1.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1266
|1220
|+3.77%
|1263
|+0.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|48789
|47164
|+3.45%
|45209
|+7.92%
|Operating Income
|15470
|15449
|+0.14%
|14483
|+6.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16032
|16231
|-1.23%
|15330
|+4.58%
|Net Income
|11909
|12040
|-1.09%
|11342
|+5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.89
|33.26
|-1.1%
|31
|+6.11%
