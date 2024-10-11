Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, reporting a topline growth of 7.65% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter also saw an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 2.63%, although profit saw a slight decline of 1.09%. This indicates a resilient performance amidst fluctuating quarterly results.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 0.71% quarter-over-quarter and 1.25% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

Operating income showed a modest increase of 0.14% from the previous quarter, but a substantial rise of 6.81% year-over-year, showcasing TCS's operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹32.89, marking an increase of 6.11% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, TCS recorded a return of -0.13% in the last week, while the last six months saw a return of 6.09%. Year-to-date, the stock has performed well with a return of 11.96%.

Currently, TCS holds a market capitalization of ₹1,529,510 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,592.25 and a low of ₹3,295.73, indicating a stable market position.

As of October 11, 2024, out of 41 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell, 3 a Sell, 10 a Hold, 21 a Buy, and 5 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment towards TCS's future prospects.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 64259 62613 +2.63% 59692 +7.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42941 43248 -0.71% 43484 -1.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 1266 1220 +3.77% 1263 +0.24% Total Operating Expense 48789 47164 +3.45% 45209 +7.92% Operating Income 15470 15449 +0.14% 14483 +6.81% Net Income Before Taxes 16032 16231 -1.23% 15330 +4.58% Net Income 11909 12040 -1.09% 11342 +5% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.89 33.26 -1.1% 31 +6.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11909Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹64259Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar