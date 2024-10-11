Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5% YoY

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.65% YoY & profit increased by 5% YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results Live : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, reporting a topline growth of 7.65% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter also saw an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 2.63%, although profit saw a slight decline of 1.09%. This indicates a resilient performance amidst fluctuating quarterly results.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 0.71% quarter-over-quarter and 1.25% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

Operating income showed a modest increase of 0.14% from the previous quarter, but a substantial rise of 6.81% year-over-year, showcasing TCS's operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 32.89, marking an increase of 6.11% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, TCS recorded a return of -0.13% in the last week, while the last six months saw a return of 6.09%. Year-to-date, the stock has performed well with a return of 11.96%.

Currently, TCS holds a market capitalization of 1,529,510 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,592.25 and a low of 3,295.73, indicating a stable market position.

As of October 11, 2024, out of 41 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell, 3 a Sell, 10 a Hold, 21 a Buy, and 5 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment towards TCS's future prospects.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6425962613+2.63%59692+7.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4294143248-0.71%43484-1.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization12661220+3.77%1263+0.24%
Total Operating Expense4878947164+3.45%45209+7.92%
Operating Income1547015449+0.14%14483+6.81%
Net Income Before Taxes1603216231-1.23%15330+4.58%
Net Income1190912040-1.09%11342+5%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.8933.26-1.1%31+6.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11909Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹64259Cr

