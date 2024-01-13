Tata Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.95% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.04% & the profit increased by 1.95% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.49% and the profit decreased by 2.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 6.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.97% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.88% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 11.82% return in the last 6 months, and -1.53% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1351555 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3929 & ₹3070.25 respectively.

As of 13 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹9.0. The record date for the dividend is 19 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 19 Jan, 2024.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60583 59692 +1.49% 58229 +4.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36778 37151 -1% 34523 +6.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 1233 1263 -2.38% 1269 -2.84% Total Operating Expense 46385 45209 +2.6% 43944 +5.55% Operating Income 14198 14483 -1.97% 14285 -0.61% Net Income Before Taxes 14829 15330 -3.27% 14644 +1.26% Net Income 11058 11342 -2.5% 10846 +1.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.24 31 +4.01% 29.61 +8.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11058Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹60583Cr

