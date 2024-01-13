Tata Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.95% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.04% & the profit increased by 1.95% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.49% and the profit decreased by 2.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 6.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.97% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.88% Y-o-Y.
Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 11.82% return in the last 6 months, and -1.53% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1351555 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3929 & ₹3070.25 respectively.
As of 13 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹9.0. The record date for the dividend is 19 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 19 Jan, 2024.
Tata Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60583
|59692
|+1.49%
|58229
|+4.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36778
|37151
|-1%
|34523
|+6.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1233
|1263
|-2.38%
|1269
|-2.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|46385
|45209
|+2.6%
|43944
|+5.55%
|Operating Income
|14198
|14483
|-1.97%
|14285
|-0.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14829
|15330
|-3.27%
|14644
|+1.26%
|Net Income
|11058
|11342
|-2.5%
|10846
|+1.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.24
|31
|+4.01%
|29.61
|+8.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11058Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹60583Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!