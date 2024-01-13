Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.95% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.95% YoY

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.04% YoY & profit increased by 1.95% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.04% & the profit increased by 1.95% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.49% and the profit decreased by 2.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 6.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.97% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.88% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 11.82% return in the last 6 months, and -1.53% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of 1351555 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3929 & 3070.25 respectively.

As of 13 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 9.0. The record date for the dividend is 19 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 19 Jan, 2024.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6058359692+1.49%58229+4.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3677837151-1%34523+6.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization12331263-2.38%1269-2.84%
Total Operating Expense4638545209+2.6%43944+5.55%
Operating Income1419814483-1.97%14285-0.61%
Net Income Before Taxes1482915330-3.27%14644+1.26%
Net Income1105811342-2.5%10846+1.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.2431+4.01%29.61+8.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11058Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹60583Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

