Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025:Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared their Q3 results on 09 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 5.6% year-on-year (YOY). The profit for the quarter stood at ₹12380 crore, marking an impressive rise of 11.96% YOY, while the revenue reached ₹63973 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.45%, although profit increased by 3.95%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 1.46% quarter-on-quarter (Q-O-Q) but increased by 0.96% YOY. Additionally, TCS reported an operating income increase of 1.22% Q-O-Q and a significant 10.29% YOY growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹34.2, which is a 6.09% increase compared to the previous year. Despite these positive results, TCS has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -3.28% return in the last week and a -1.37% year-to-date return.
As of 11 Jan, 2025, TCS holds a market capitalization of ₹1461291 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4592.25 and a low of ₹3591.5. Among 41 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', with 19 analysts suggesting this, while 2 have a 'Strong Sell' rating.
In addition to the quarterly results, TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.0, with the record date set for 17 Jan, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 17 Jan, 2025. This news further enhances the appeal of TCS shares for investors looking for returns through dividends.
Tata Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|63973
|64259
|-0.45%
|60583
|+5.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42313
|42941
|-1.46%
|41909
|+0.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1377
|1266
|+8.77%
|1233
|+11.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|48314
|48789
|-0.97%
|46385
|+4.16%
|Operating Income
|15659
|15470
|+1.22%
|14198
|+10.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16666
|16032
|+3.95%
|14829
|+12.39%
|Net Income
|12380
|11909
|+3.95%
|11058
|+11.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.2
|32.89
|+3.98%
|32.24
|+6.09%
