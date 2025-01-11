Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025:Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared their Q3 results on 09 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 5.6% year-on-year (YOY). The profit for the quarter stood at ₹12380 crore, marking an impressive rise of 11.96% YOY, while the revenue reached ₹63973 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.45%, although profit increased by 3.95%. Read more

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 1.46% quarter-on-quarter (Q-O-Q) but increased by 0.96% YOY. Additionally, TCS reported an operating income increase of 1.22% Q-O-Q and a significant 10.29% YOY growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹34.2, which is a 6.09% increase compared to the previous year. Despite these positive results, TCS has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -3.28% return in the last week and a -1.37% year-to-date return.

As of 11 Jan, 2025, TCS holds a market capitalization of ₹1461291 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4592.25 and a low of ₹3591.5. Among 41 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', with 19 analysts suggesting this, while 2 have a 'Strong Sell' rating.

In addition to the quarterly results, TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.0, with the record date set for 17 Jan, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 17 Jan, 2025. This news further enhances the appeal of TCS shares for investors looking for returns through dividends.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 63973 64259 -0.45% 60583 +5.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42313 42941 -1.46% 41909 +0.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1377 1266 +8.77% 1233 +11.68% Total Operating Expense 48314 48789 -0.97% 46385 +4.16% Operating Income 15659 15470 +1.22% 14198 +10.29% Net Income Before Taxes 16666 16032 +3.95% 14829 +12.39% Net Income 12380 11909 +3.95% 11058 +11.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.2 32.89 +3.98% 32.24 +6.09%