Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 11.96% YOY to 12380 Crore

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 11.96% YOY to ₹12380 Crore

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.6% YoY & profit increased by 11.96% YoY, profit at 12380 crore and revenue at 63973 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results 2025:Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared their Q3 results on 09 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 5.6% year-on-year (YOY). The profit for the quarter stood at 12380 crore, marking an impressive rise of 11.96% YOY, while the revenue reached 63973 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.45%, although profit increased by 3.95%. Read more

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 1.46% quarter-on-quarter (Q-O-Q) but increased by 0.96% YOY. Additionally, TCS reported an operating income increase of 1.22% Q-O-Q and a significant 10.29% YOY growth. Find out more

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 34.2, which is a 6.09% increase compared to the previous year. Despite these positive results, TCS has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -3.28% return in the last week and a -1.37% year-to-date return. Learn more

As of 11 Jan, 2025, TCS holds a market capitalization of 1461291 crore, with a 52-week high of 4592.25 and a low of 3591.5. Among 41 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', with 19 analysts suggesting this, while 2 have a 'Strong Sell' rating. Get insights

In addition to the quarterly results, TCS has declared an interim dividend of 10.0, with the record date set for 17 Jan, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 17 Jan, 2025. This news further enhances the appeal of TCS shares for investors looking for returns through dividends. See details

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6397364259-0.45%60583+5.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4231342941-1.46%41909+0.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization13771266+8.77%1233+11.68%
Total Operating Expense4831448789-0.97%46385+4.16%
Operating Income1565915470+1.22%14198+10.29%
Net Income Before Taxes1666616032+3.95%14829+12.39%
Net Income1238011909+3.95%11058+11.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.232.89+3.98%32.24+6.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12380Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹63973Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

