Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q4 FY24 results on 12 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 3.51% & the profit increased by 9.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.08% and the profit increased by 12.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.46% q-o-q & decreased by 1.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.16% q-o-q & increased by 9.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹34.35 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 10.35% Y-o-Y.
Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, 10.89% return in last 6 months and 5.53% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1441681 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4254.75 & ₹3056.09 respectively.
As of 14 Apr, 2024 out of 41 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 14 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.
Tata Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|61237
|60583
|+1.08%
|59162
|+3.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35138
|36778
|-4.46%
|35805
|-1.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1246
|1233
|+1.05%
|1286
|-3.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|45313
|46385
|-2.31%
|44677
|+1.42%
|Operating Income
|15924
|14198
|+12.16%
|14485
|+9.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16849
|14829
|+13.62%
|15391
|+9.47%
|Net Income
|12434
|11058
|+12.44%
|11392
|+9.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.35
|32.24
|+6.54%
|31.13
|+10.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12434Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹61237Cr
