Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.51% YoY & profit increased by 9.15% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY24 Results Live

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q4 FY24 results on 12 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 3.51% & the profit increased by 9.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.08% and the profit increased by 12.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.46% q-o-q & decreased by 1.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.16% q-o-q & increased by 9.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 34.35 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 10.35% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, 10.89% return in last 6 months and 5.53% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of 1441681 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4254.75 & 3056.09 respectively.

As of 14 Apr, 2024 out of 41 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6123760583+1.08%59162+3.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3513836778-4.46%35805-1.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization12461233+1.05%1286-3.11%
Total Operating Expense4531346385-2.31%44677+1.42%
Operating Income1592414198+12.16%14485+9.93%
Net Income Before Taxes1684914829+13.62%15391+9.47%
Net Income1243411058+12.44%11392+9.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.3532.24+6.54%31.13+10.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12434Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹61237Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

