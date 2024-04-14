Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Tata Consultancy Services declared their Q4 FY24 results on 12 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 3.51% & the profit increased by 9.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.08% and the profit increased by 12.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.46% q-o-q & decreased by 1.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.16% q-o-q & increased by 9.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹34.35 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 10.35% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consultancy Services has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, 10.89% return in last 6 months and 5.53% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹1441681 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4254.75 & ₹3056.09 respectively.

As of 14 Apr, 2024 out of 41 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Tata Consultancy Services Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 61237 60583 +1.08% 59162 +3.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35138 36778 -4.46% 35805 -1.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 1246 1233 +1.05% 1286 -3.11% Total Operating Expense 45313 46385 -2.31% 44677 +1.42% Operating Income 15924 14198 +12.16% 14485 +9.93% Net Income Before Taxes 16849 14829 +13.62% 15391 +9.47% Net Income 12434 11058 +12.44% 11392 +9.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.35 32.24 +6.54% 31.13 +10.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12434Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹61237Cr

