Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹337.7 crore; revenue up by 12.5%2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: The revenue of the company jumped 12.5% from ₹3,326.8 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,741.2 crore during the period under review
Tata Consumer Products released their April to June quarter results on Wednesday and reported 22% (YoY) jump in their profits which reached ₹337.7 crore during the quarter. The revenue of the company jumped 12.5% from ₹3,326.8 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,741.2 crore during the period under review.
