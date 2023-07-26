Strong topline growth

“We delivered strong topline growth of 12% along with earnings growth of 23% this quarter. Additionally, we were able to expand the EBITDA margin despite continuing investments in new businesses. During the quarter we saw positive results from the interventions put in place for the branded tea business, which grew volumes for the second consecutive quarter. We continue to maintain volume growth momentum in Salt, despite the pricing actions taken earlier to manage inflation. We continued to accelerate innovation across categories with a number of new launches to expand our total addressable market," Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products said.