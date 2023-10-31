Tata Consumer reports net profit of ₹359 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) reported a net profit of ₹359.18 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year. The company's net revenue increased by 11% YoY compared to ₹3,734 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company share closed 0.81% higher at ₹900.60 per share on BSE on Tuesday. Its revenue for six months, increased 12% to ₹7,475 Crores. Its consolidated EBITDA for September quarter stood at ₹569 crore.

The revenue of Tata Consumer Products' India Packaged Beverages business increased by 5%, its volume increased by 3%. Tata Consumer Products' coffee segment witnessed a 17% YoY rise in its revenue. The company introduced new products during the September quarter, like Tata Coffee Quick filter decoction coffee, and Tetley Premium black leaf tea, alongside other health and wellness beverages.

Its Indian food business reported a 16% annual rise in revenue and 6% growth in volume. The company's growth was fuelled by the company's value-added salt portfolio, expansion of the Tata Sampann brand, and the launch of a range of new products, including cold-pressed oils. Nourisho Co recorded a 25% revenue growth during the quarter under review. Its beverage brand Tata Gluco+ and Tata Copper+ continued their strong growth in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International operations Tata Consumer Products' international business revenue grew by 13%, 8% in constant currency. The rollout of the revamped Tetley tea bag by the company witnessed a positive response in the UK. Additionally, it launched its millet-based muesli range under the brand name ‘Joyful’ in over 430 Tesco stores across the UK. In the USA, Tetley and tea pigs outpaced category growth rates. In Canada, Tetley continued to outpace the regular tea and specialty tea categories during the quarter.

Starbucks Tata's globally famous beverage brand, Starbucks, recorded a strong revenue growth of 14% for the quarter. The beverage firm opened 22 net new stores during the quarter and entered 2 new cities. With this, the total number of stores reached to 370 across 49 cities. The September quarter witnessed the highest addition of highway stores by Starbucks.: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!