Tata Consumer Products Q3 net profit up 26% to ₹364 cr, revenue up by 8%
The consolidated revenue of Tata Consumer Products major grew by 8.29 per cent to ₹3474.55 crore
Tata Consumer Products on on Thursday reported a 25.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹364.43 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹290.07 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Consumer Products said in a regulatory filing.
