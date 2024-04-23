Breaking News
Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Net profit drops 22% to ₹267 crore, revenue down 8.5% YoY; dividend declared
Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Net profit drops 22% to ₹267 crore, revenue down 8.5% YoY
Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Net profit drops 22% to ₹267 crore, revenue down 8.5% YoY
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Published: 23 Apr 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message