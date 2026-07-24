Tata Consumer net profit up 29% amid higher volumes

Fast-moving consumer goods company Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a group consolidated net profit of ₹427 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY27), up 29% year on year amid higher volumes.
The tea-to-salt giant reported consolidated revenue of ₹5,349 crore in the quarter, up 12% from the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing .
Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew 19% to ₹730 crores, while margins expanded 70 bps to 13.6%.
The company's India business delivered 13% underlying volume growth. “We delivered yet another quarter of double-digit topline growth, backed by volume growth. Importantly, this translated to a consolidated net profit growth of 29%," said Sunil D’Souza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, in a statement.
“The India-branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth reflecting continued focus on execution, category expansion and innovation,” he added.
‘Growth businesses’ grew 47% in Q1 and scaled to 36% of the India business. Tata Consumer’s growth businesses include emerging, high-potential segments like Tata Sampann (staples and dry fruits), Tata Soulfull (millets and healthy snacking), and ready-to-drink beverages like Tata Gluco+ and Tata Copper+.
Tata Sampann continued to report strong momentum with 58% revenue growth in the quarter. Sampann's growth was broad-based across categories, led by strong performance in dry fruits, cold pressed oils as well as core pulses and spices.
Salt revenue grew 7% during the quarter backed by steady volume growth. Calibrated price increases were actioned to offset input cost inflation in salt. Value-added salts delivered a volume growth of 13% in the quarter.
For the quarter, India tea volumes grew 2%, revenue was lower as the company passed on the benefit of lower tea cost to consumers. The tea segment revenue declined 4%.
Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 24% for the quarter.
The ready-to-drink beverages segment's revenue grew 41%, driven by 35% volume growth.
Its brands, Capital Foods and Organic India, delivered a growth of 40% and 27%, respectively. The company launched 14 new products during the quarter.
UK business declined 2% in constant currency basis, impacted by an intense summer which drove a slowdown in the everyday black tea category.
International business grew 16% (3% in constant currency terms), with the US business delivering 7% constant currency growth in the quarter.
Tata Starbucks’ revenue grew 11% YoY with a healthy same-store sales growth in the quarter.
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
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