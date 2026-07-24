Tata Consumer net profit up 29% amid higher volumes

Fast-moving consumer goods company Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a group consolidated net profit of ₹427 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY27), up 29% year on year amid higher volumes.
The tea-to-salt giant reported consolidated revenue of ₹5,349 crore in the quarter, up 12% from the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing .
Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew 19% to ₹730 crores, while margins expanded 70 bps to 13.6%.
The company's India business delivered 13% underlying volume growth. “We delivered yet another quarter of double-digit topline growth, backed by volume growth. Importantly, this translated to a consolidated net profit growth of 29%," said Sunil D’Souza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, in a statement.
“The India-branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth reflecting continued focus on execution, category expansion and innovation,” he added.
‘Growth businesses’ grew 47% in Q1 and scaled to 36% of the India business. Tata Consumer’s growth businesses include emerging, high-potential segments like Tata Sampann (staples and dry fruits), Tata Soulfull (millets and healthy snacking), and ready-to-drink beverages like Tata Gluco+ and Tata Copper+.
Tata Sampann continued to report strong momentum with 58% revenue growth in the quarter. Sampann's growth was broad-based across categories, led by strong performance in dry fruits, cold pressed oils as well as core pulses and spices.
Salt revenue grew 7% during the quarter backed by steady volume growth. Calibrated price increases were actioned to offset input cost inflation in salt. Value-added salts delivered a volume growth of 13% in the quarter.
For the quarter, India tea volumes grew 2%, revenue was lower as the company passed on the benefit of lower tea cost to consumers. The tea segment revenue declined 4%.
Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 24% for the quarter.
The ready-to-drink beverages segment's revenue grew 41%, driven by 35% volume growth.
Its brands, Capital Foods and Organic India, delivered a growth of 40% and 27%, respectively. The company launched 14 new products during the quarter.
UK business declined 2% in constant currency basis, impacted by an intense summer which drove a slowdown in the everyday black tea category.
International business grew 16% (3% in constant currency terms), with the US business delivering 7% constant currency growth in the quarter.
Tata Starbucks’ revenue grew 11% YoY with a healthy same-store sales growth in the quarter.