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Tata Consumer net profit up 29% amid higher volumes

Neethi Lisa Rojan
Updated24 Jul 2026, 05:30 PM IST
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Tata Consumer's India-branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint
Tata Consumer's India-branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint
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Fast-moving consumer goods company Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a group consolidated net profit of 427 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY27), up 29% year on year amid higher volumes.

The tea-to-salt giant reported consolidated revenue of 5,349 crore in the quarter, up 12% from the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing .

Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew 19% to 730 crores, while margins expanded 70 bps to 13.6%.

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The company's India business delivered 13% underlying volume growth. “We delivered yet another quarter of double-digit topline growth, backed by volume growth. Importantly, this translated to a consolidated net profit growth of 29%," said Sunil D’Souza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, in a statement.

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“The India-branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth reflecting continued focus on execution, category expansion and innovation,” he added.

‘Growth businesses’ grew 47% in Q1 and scaled to 36% of the India business. Tata Consumer’s growth businesses include emerging, high-potential segments like Tata Sampann (staples and dry fruits), Tata Soulfull (millets and healthy snacking), and ready-to-drink beverages like Tata Gluco+ and Tata Copper+.

Tata Sampann continued to report strong momentum with 58% revenue growth in the quarter. Sampann's growth was broad-based across categories, led by strong performance in dry fruits, cold pressed oils as well as core pulses and spices.

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Salt revenue grew 7% during the quarter backed by steady volume growth. Calibrated price increases were actioned to offset input cost inflation in salt. Value-added salts delivered a volume growth of 13% in the quarter.

For the quarter, India tea volumes grew 2%, revenue was lower as the company passed on the benefit of lower tea cost to consumers. The tea segment revenue declined 4%.

Also Read | Nestlé India posts strong Q1, flags commodity cost risks

Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 24% for the quarter.

The ready-to-drink beverages segment's revenue grew 41%, driven by 35% volume growth.

Its brands, Capital Foods and Organic India, delivered a growth of 40% and 27%, respectively. The company launched 14 new products during the quarter.

Global performance

UK business declined 2% in constant currency basis, impacted by an intense summer which drove a slowdown in the everyday black tea category.

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International business grew 16% (3% in constant currency terms), with the US business delivering 7% constant currency growth in the quarter.

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Tata Starbucks’ revenue grew 11% YoY with a healthy same-store sales growth in the quarter.

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a j...Read More

TataconsumerTata Consumer Products
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