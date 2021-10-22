Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a rise of 4.3% in the consolidated net profit to ₹268 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2021. The firm had reported a profit of ₹257 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a 9% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹3,033 crore, mainly driven by growth of 14% in domestic beverages and 23% in foods. International business revenues, excluding exited businesses, were marginally higher, it said in a regulatory filing.

In addition to recording market share gains in branded tea, we continued to strengthen our leadership position in e-commerce, Tata Consumer said.

Tata Starbucks recorded revenue growth of 128% in Q2 on a relatively low base of last year that was impacted by reduced mobility. Revenue grew 23% when indexed to the same period in FY20.

Revenue has been on an upward trajectory each month since the opening up post the second wave of Covid in India. Easing of lockdown restrictions is leading to growth across store formats, with high street and highway stores seeing the fastest recovery, the company further stated adding that it opened 14 new stores during the said quarter and entered one new city- Jaipur.

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said, “We delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth despite a high base last year."

"We continue to expand our distribution reach across channels while investing behind our brands. Innovation remains a focus area and we will further accelerate its pace as we move forward," he added.

Shares of Tata Consumer on BSE closed 2.44% lower at ₹795.60 apiece on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.