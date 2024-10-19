Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.74% YoY

Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live : Tata Consumer declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 12.87% year-over-year and a profit rise of 7.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 3.16%, while profits surged by an impressive 25.52%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 5.38% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 19.53% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could impact future margins.
Operating income also faced challenges, declining by 10.45% compared to the previous quarter but managing to increase by 4.94% year-over-year. This reflects a mixed operational performance as the company adapts to changing market conditions.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.93, marking a year-over-year increase of 4.72%. This positive EPS growth is a reassuring indicator for investors, although the recent stock performance suggests some volatility.
Over the past week, Tata Consumer has delivered a -2.15% return, with a more pronounced -2.72% return over the last six months. However, the stock has shown a modest year-to-date return of 1.56%, reflecting a somewhat resilient performance amidst broader market fluctuations.
Currently, Tata Consumer boasts a market capitalization of ₹107,859.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1,253.42 and a low of ₹861.29. These figures underline the stock's fluctuating performance in recent months.
As of October 19, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is cautiously optimistic. Out of 26 analysts, 1 has given a 'Sell' rating, 8 have rated it as 'Hold', 9 as 'Buy', and 8 as 'Strong Buy'. This diverse range of opinions reflects a positive outlook on Tata Consumer's potential.
The overall consensus recommendation as of October 19, 2024, remains a 'Buy', suggesting that despite some short-term challenges, analysts believe in the company's long-term growth prospects.
Tata Consumer Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4214.45
|4352.07
|-3.16%
|3733.78
|+12.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|363.54
|344.99
|+5.38%
|304.15
|+19.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|149.33
|148
|+0.9%
|93.93
|+58.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|3764.66
|3849.79
|-2.21%
|3305.17
|+13.9%
|Operating Income
|449.79
|502.28
|-10.45%
|428.61
|+4.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|397.07
|447.85
|-11.34%
|490.88
|-19.11%
|Net Income
|364.42
|290.32
|+25.52%
|338.24
|+7.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.93
|3.14
|+25.33%
|3.75
|+4.72%
