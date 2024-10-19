Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.74% YoY

Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.74% YoY

Livemint

Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.87% YoY & profit increased by 7.74% YoY.

Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live

Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live : Tata Consumer declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 12.87% year-over-year and a profit rise of 7.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 3.16%, while profits surged by an impressive 25.52%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 5.38% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 19.53% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could impact future margins.

Operating income also faced challenges, declining by 10.45% compared to the previous quarter but managing to increase by 4.94% year-over-year. This reflects a mixed operational performance as the company adapts to changing market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.93, marking a year-over-year increase of 4.72%. This positive EPS growth is a reassuring indicator for investors, although the recent stock performance suggests some volatility.

Over the past week, Tata Consumer has delivered a -2.15% return, with a more pronounced -2.72% return over the last six months. However, the stock has shown a modest year-to-date return of 1.56%, reflecting a somewhat resilient performance amidst broader market fluctuations.

Currently, Tata Consumer boasts a market capitalization of 107,859.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1,253.42 and a low of 861.29. These figures underline the stock's fluctuating performance in recent months.

As of October 19, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is cautiously optimistic. Out of 26 analysts, 1 has given a 'Sell' rating, 8 have rated it as 'Hold', 9 as 'Buy', and 8 as 'Strong Buy'. This diverse range of opinions reflects a positive outlook on Tata Consumer's potential.

The overall consensus recommendation as of October 19, 2024, remains a 'Buy', suggesting that despite some short-term challenges, analysts believe in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Tata Consumer Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4214.454352.07-3.16%3733.78+12.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total363.54344.99+5.38%304.15+19.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization149.33148+0.9%93.93+58.98%
Total Operating Expense3764.663849.79-2.21%3305.17+13.9%
Operating Income449.79502.28-10.45%428.61+4.94%
Net Income Before Taxes397.07447.85-11.34%490.88-19.11%
Net Income364.42290.32+25.52%338.24+7.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.933.14+25.33%3.75+4.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹364.42Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4214.45Cr

