Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.74% YoY

Tata Consumer Q2 Results Live : Tata Consumer declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 12.87% year-over-year and a profit rise of 7.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 3.16%, while profits surged by an impressive 25.52%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 5.38% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 19.53% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could impact future margins.

Operating income also faced challenges, declining by 10.45% compared to the previous quarter but managing to increase by 4.94% year-over-year. This reflects a mixed operational performance as the company adapts to changing market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.93, marking a year-over-year increase of 4.72%. This positive EPS growth is a reassuring indicator for investors, although the recent stock performance suggests some volatility.

Over the past week, Tata Consumer has delivered a -2.15% return, with a more pronounced -2.72% return over the last six months. However, the stock has shown a modest year-to-date return of 1.56%, reflecting a somewhat resilient performance amidst broader market fluctuations.

Currently, Tata Consumer boasts a market capitalization of ₹107,859.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1,253.42 and a low of ₹861.29. These figures underline the stock's fluctuating performance in recent months.

As of October 19, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is cautiously optimistic. Out of 26 analysts, 1 has given a 'Sell' rating, 8 have rated it as 'Hold', 9 as 'Buy', and 8 as 'Strong Buy'. This diverse range of opinions reflects a positive outlook on Tata Consumer's potential.

The overall consensus recommendation as of October 19, 2024, remains a 'Buy', suggesting that despite some short-term challenges, analysts believe in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Tata Consumer Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4214.45 4352.07 -3.16% 3733.78 +12.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 363.54 344.99 +5.38% 304.15 +19.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 149.33 148 +0.9% 93.93 +58.98% Total Operating Expense 3764.66 3849.79 -2.21% 3305.17 +13.9% Operating Income 449.79 502.28 -10.45% 428.61 +4.94% Net Income Before Taxes 397.07 447.85 -11.34% 490.88 -19.11% Net Income 364.42 290.32 +25.52% 338.24 +7.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.93 3.14 +25.33% 3.75 +4.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹364.42Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4214.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar