Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 20.71% YOY

Tata Consumer declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.48% & the profit decreased by 20.71% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.88% and the profit decreased by 17.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.37% q-o-q & decreased by 37.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.9% q-o-q & increased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.89% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consumer has delivered 4.31% return in the last 1 week, 35.57% return in last 6 months and 7.31% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Consumer has a market cap of ₹111119.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1190.95 & ₹686.6 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Tata Consumer Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3803.92 3733.78 +1.88% 3474.55 +9.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 317.43 304.15 +4.37% 511.43 -37.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.51 93.93 -8.96% 75.16 +13.77% Total Operating Expense 3400.58 3305.17 +2.89% 3105.48 +9.5% Operating Income 403.34 428.61 -5.9% 369.07 +9.29% Net Income Before Taxes 421.74 490.88 -14.08% 482.32 -12.56% Net Income 278.9 338.24 -17.54% 351.76 -20.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.67 3.75 -2.19% 3.14 +16.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹278.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3803.92Cr

