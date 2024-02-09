Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 20.71% YOY

Tata Consumer declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.48% & the profit decreased by 20.71% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.88% and the profit decreased by 17.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.37% q-o-q & decreased by 37.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.9% q-o-q & increased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.89% Y-o-Y.
Tata Consumer has delivered 4.31% return in the last 1 week, 35.57% return in last 6 months and 7.31% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Consumer has a market cap of ₹111119.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1190.95 & ₹686.6 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Tata Consumer Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3803.92
|3733.78
|+1.88%
|3474.55
|+9.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|317.43
|304.15
|+4.37%
|511.43
|-37.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.51
|93.93
|-8.96%
|75.16
|+13.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|3400.58
|3305.17
|+2.89%
|3105.48
|+9.5%
|Operating Income
|403.34
|428.61
|-5.9%
|369.07
|+9.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|421.74
|490.88
|-14.08%
|482.32
|-12.56%
|Net Income
|278.9
|338.24
|-17.54%
|351.76
|-20.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.67
|3.75
|-2.19%
|3.14
|+16.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹278.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3803.92Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!