Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 20.71% YOY

Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 20.71% YOY

Livemint

Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.48% YoY & profit decreased by 20.71% YoY

Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Consumer declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.48% & the profit decreased by 20.71% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.88% and the profit decreased by 17.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.37% q-o-q & decreased by 37.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.9% q-o-q & increased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.89% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consumer has delivered 4.31% return in the last 1 week, 35.57% return in last 6 months and 7.31% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Consumer has a market cap of 111119.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1190.95 & 686.6 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Tata Consumer Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3803.923733.78+1.88%3474.55+9.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total317.43304.15+4.37%511.43-37.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.5193.93-8.96%75.16+13.77%
Total Operating Expense3400.583305.17+2.89%3105.48+9.5%
Operating Income403.34428.61-5.9%369.07+9.29%
Net Income Before Taxes421.74490.88-14.08%482.32-12.56%
Net Income278.9338.24-17.54%351.76-20.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.673.75-2.19%3.14+16.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹278.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3803.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.