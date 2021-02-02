OPEN APP
Tata Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises 29% to 218 cr, revenue up 23%

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 06:04 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Tata Consumer Products reported 29% rise in its consolidated net profit at 218.2 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. It was 169.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 23% to 3,070 crore as against 2,493 crore in December 2019, Tata Consumers said in a regulatory filing.

The company's EBITDA up 14%, year-on-year to 361.33 crore as against 317.43 crore in December 2019.

On Tuesday, Tata Consumer Products' scrip on BSE closed 1.40% lower at 575.95.




