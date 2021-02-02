Tata Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises 29% to 218 cr, revenue up 23%1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 06:04 PM IST
The company's revenue from operations rose 23% to ₹3,070 crore as against ₹2,493 crore in December 2019
Tata Consumer Products reported 29% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹218.2 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. It was 169.3 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations rose 23% to ₹3,070 crore as against ₹2,493 crore in December 2019, Tata Consumers said in a regulatory filing.
The company's EBITDA up 14%, year-on-year to ₹361.33 crore as against ₹317.43 crore in December 2019.
On Tuesday, Tata Consumer Products' scrip on BSE closed 1.40% lower at ₹575.95.
