Tata Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises 29% to 218 cr, revenue up 23%

The company's revenue from operations rose 23% to ₹3,070 crore as against ₹2,493 crore in December 2019

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer Products reported 29% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹218.2 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. It was 169.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Consumer Products reported 29% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹218.2 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. It was 169.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA up 14%, year-on-year to ₹361.33 crore as against ₹317.43 crore in December 2019.

On Tuesday, Tata Consumer Products' scrip on BSE closed 1.40% lower at ₹575.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}