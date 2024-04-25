Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.35% YOY

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.35% YOY

Livemint

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.52% YoY & profit decreased by 19.35% YoY

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : Tata Consumer declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.52% & the profit decreased by 19.35% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.23% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.51% q-o-q & decreased by 31.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.21% q-o-q & decreased by 15.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.84 for Q4 which increased by 30.35% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consumer has delivered 3.78% return in the last 1 week, 32.87% return in the last 6 months, and 7.96% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Consumer has a market cap of 111800.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1269 & 724 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Consumer Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3926.943803.92+3.23%3618.73+8.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total341.26317.43+7.51%495.34-31.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization115.7685.51+35.38%82.86+39.71%
Total Operating Expense3575.93408.58+4.91%3204.03+11.61%
Operating Income351.04395.34-11.21%414.7-15.35%
Net Income Before Taxes293.66421.74-30.37%450.08-34.75%
Net Income216.63278.9-22.33%268.59-19.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.843.74+2.82%2.95+30.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹216.63Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3926.94Cr

