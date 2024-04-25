Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.35% YOY

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.52% YoY & profit decreased by 19.35% YoY

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : Tata Consumer declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.52% & the profit decreased by 19.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.23% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.51% q-o-q & decreased by 31.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 11.21% q-o-q & decreased by 15.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.84 for Q4 which increased by 30.35% Y-o-Y.

Tata Consumer has delivered 3.78% return in the last 1 week, 32.87% return in the last 6 months, and 7.96% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Tata Consumer has a market cap of ₹111800.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1269 & ₹724 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3926.94 3803.92 +3.23% 3618.73 +8.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 341.26 317.43 +7.51% 495.34 -31.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 115.76 85.51 +35.38% 82.86 +39.71% Total Operating Expense 3575.9 3408.58 +4.91% 3204.03 +11.61% Operating Income 351.04 395.34 -11.21% 414.7 -15.35% Net Income Before Taxes 293.66 421.74 -30.37% 450.08 -34.75% Net Income 216.63 278.9 -22.33% 268.59 -19.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.84 3.74 +2.82% 2.95 +30.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹216.63Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3926.94Cr

