Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.35% YOY

Tata Consumer Q4 Results Live : Tata Consumer declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.52% & the profit decreased by 19.35% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.23% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.51% q-o-q & decreased by 31.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.21% q-o-q & decreased by 15.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.84 for Q4 which increased by 30.35% Y-o-Y.
Tata Consumer has delivered 3.78% return in the last 1 week, 32.87% return in the last 6 months, and 7.96% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Consumer has a market cap of ₹111800.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1269 & ₹724 respectively.
As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Tata Consumer Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3926.94
|3803.92
|+3.23%
|3618.73
|+8.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|341.26
|317.43
|+7.51%
|495.34
|-31.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|115.76
|85.51
|+35.38%
|82.86
|+39.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|3575.9
|3408.58
|+4.91%
|3204.03
|+11.61%
|Operating Income
|351.04
|395.34
|-11.21%
|414.7
|-15.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|293.66
|421.74
|-30.37%
|450.08
|-34.75%
|Net Income
|216.63
|278.9
|-22.33%
|268.59
|-19.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.84
|3.74
|+2.82%
|2.95
|+30.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹216.63Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3926.94Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!