Tata Consumer’s Q2 profit rises 16%, in line with estimates

Mumbai: Consumer packaged goods company Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Monday reported consolidated net profit of ₹470.14 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), up 15.6% year-on-year and broadly in line with estimates, as salt volumes rose and tea revenue dipped marginally.

Its consolidated revenue stood at ₹5,661.13 crore, up 14% on-year, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to Bloomberg, 22 analysts tracking the stock estimated revenue at ₹5,583.2 crore for the quarter. The net profit estimate was ₹469.2 crore, based on projections from 14 analysts.

The company’s consolidated revenues grew 12% and net profits grew 29% on-year in the June quarter.

“We delivered our second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth in FY27, backed by strong underlying volume growth in the India business,” said Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive of TCPL, in a statement.

TCPL has implemented price hikes across products. Tea prices are up 8-10% from the first quarter, and salt prices have been hiked by 6%, management said.

“We had seen a little bit of inflation in Capital Foods as well, and we've taken pricing through the quarter, which will again start to flow. So across the board, I think the whole play of price increases has yet to, manifest fully into the P&L,” D’Souza said to analysts in the post-results call.

Consolidated Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter grew 18% to ₹794 crore, while margins expanded 40 basis points to 14%.

Management reiterated its focus on expanding margins sequentially, targeting an Indian food and beverage Ebitda margin of 17-20% over the next three to five years.

India-branded business reported an underlying volume growth (UVG) of 11% on-year. The UVG grew at13% on-year in Q1 FY27.

The company launched 22 new products in the quarter.

The company's shares fell 2.84% to close at ₹936.50 on National Stock Exchange on Monday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.68%.

Younger businesses grow faster ‘Growth businesses’ grew 40% in the second quarter and scaled to 38% of the India business. TCPL’s growth businesses include emerging, high-potential segments such as Tata Sampann (staples and dry fruits), Tata Soulfull (millets and healthy snacking), and ready-to-drink beverages, including Tata Gluco+ and Tata Copper+.

The Tata Sampann portfolio, which includes spices, oils and ready-to-cook products, reported 57% year-over-year growth, driven by volume.

The company’s dry fruits and cold-pressed oils reported a combined annual recurring revenue of ~ ₹1,000 crore. The ready-to-drink beverages portfolio reported a 47% revenue growth, driven by 34% volume growth.

D'Souza expects the growth portfolio to sustain a 30%+ growth rate over the next two to three years.

From -5% margins five to six years ago, Tata Sampann has reached 14-15% margin range, expanding 270-280bps on-year in the quarter, he said.

The salt segment revenue grew 15% during the quarter backed by 9% volume growth. Tea volumes in India were flat as the category demand was subdued. Revenue from the tea segment in India declined marginally as the volume-value gap narrowed following pricing actions.

For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 7% (-2% in constant currency), due to a higher base. Growth in the UK was affected by a continued heatwave.

Tata Starbucks reported 15% revenue growth for the quarter, a multi-quarter high, driven by strong same-store sales growth. Tata Starbucks ended the quarter with 505 stores across 81 cities in India.