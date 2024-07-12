Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.53% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.96% YoY & profit decreased by 2.53% YoY

First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 8.96% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 2.53% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a 2.26% increase while the profit witnessed a 6.53% decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight uptick of 0.44% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 12.68% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a decrease of 3.63% sequentially and 2.11% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 29.55, marking a 2.54% decrease year-over-year.

Tata Elxsi's recent performance in the market includes a -1.67% return in the last week, -20.22% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -20.52%.

With a current market cap of 43328.52 Cr, Tata Elxsi's 52-week high/low are 9200 & 6411.2 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 12 Jul, 2024, show that out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 have rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Sell, 2 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for Tata Elxsi.

Tata Elxsi Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue926.46905.94+2.26%850.27+8.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total498.52496.35+0.44%442.43+12.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.0627.58-1.88%21.41+26.39%
Total Operating Expense701.25672.24+4.31%620.22+13.06%
Operating Income225.21233.7-3.63%230.05-2.11%
Net Income Before Taxes252.4262.41-3.82%248.34+1.63%
Net Income184.08196.93-6.53%188.85-2.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.5531.61-6.52%30.32-2.54%
