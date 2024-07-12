Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.53% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 8.96% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 2.53% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a 2.26% increase while the profit witnessed a 6.53% decline.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight uptick of 0.44% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 12.68% year-over-year.
Operating income experienced a decrease of 3.63% sequentially and 2.11% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹29.55, marking a 2.54% decrease year-over-year.
Tata Elxsi's recent performance in the market includes a -1.67% return in the last week, -20.22% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -20.52%.
With a current market cap of ₹43328.52 Cr, Tata Elxsi's 52-week high/low are ₹9200 & ₹6411.2 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 12 Jul, 2024, show that out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 have rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Sell, 2 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for Tata Elxsi.
Tata Elxsi Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|926.46
|905.94
|+2.26%
|850.27
|+8.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|498.52
|496.35
|+0.44%
|442.43
|+12.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.06
|27.58
|-1.88%
|21.41
|+26.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|701.25
|672.24
|+4.31%
|620.22
|+13.06%
|Operating Income
|225.21
|233.7
|-3.63%
|230.05
|-2.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|252.4
|262.41
|-3.82%
|248.34
|+1.63%
|Net Income
|184.08
|196.93
|-6.53%
|188.85
|-2.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.55
|31.61
|-6.52%
|30.32
|-2.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹184.08Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹926.46Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!