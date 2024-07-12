Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.53% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.96% YoY & profit decreased by 2.53% YoY

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 8.96% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 2.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a 2.26% increase while the profit witnessed a 6.53% decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight uptick of 0.44% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 12.68% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income experienced a decrease of 3.63% sequentially and 2.11% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹29.55, marking a 2.54% decrease year-over-year.

Tata Elxsi's recent performance in the market includes a -1.67% return in the last week, -20.22% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -20.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a current market cap of ₹43328.52 Cr, Tata Elxsi's 52-week high/low are ₹9200 & ₹6411.2 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 12 Jul, 2024, show that out of 10 analysts covering the company, 4 have rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Sell, 2 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Jul, 2024, leans towards Sell for Tata Elxsi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Elxsi Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 926.46 905.94 +2.26% 850.27 +8.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 498.52 496.35 +0.44% 442.43 +12.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.06 27.58 -1.88% 21.41 +26.39% Total Operating Expense 701.25 672.24 +4.31% 620.22 +13.06% Operating Income 225.21 233.7 -3.63% 230.05 -2.11% Net Income Before Taxes 252.4 262.41 -3.82% 248.34 +1.63% Net Income 184.08 196.93 -6.53% 188.85 -2.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.55 31.61 -6.52% 30.32 -2.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹184.08Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹926.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!