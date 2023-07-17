comScore
Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Net profit up 2% to ₹189 crore, revenue rises 17%; check details

 1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: The company's revenue from operations grew 17 per cent to ₹850 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY24), compared to ₹726 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations grew 17 per cent to 850 crore during the June quarter from 726 crore in June 2021 quarter. (Pixabay)

Technology services firm Tata Elxsi announced its April-June quarter results on July 17, reporting a marginal rise of two per cent in net profit to 189 crore, compared to 185 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 4.1 per cent to 230 crore from 221 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, while its operating margins decreased to 27.1 per cent in Q1FY24 from 30.5 percent in Q1FY23.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST
