Technology services firm Tata Elxsi announced its April-June quarter results on July 17, reporting a marginal rise of two per cent in net profit to ₹189 crore, compared to ₹185 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations grew 17 per cent to ₹850 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY24), compared to ₹726 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 4.1 per cent to ₹230 crore from ₹221 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, while its operating margins decreased to 27.1 per cent in Q1FY24 from 30.5 percent in Q1FY23.

