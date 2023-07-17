Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Technology services firm Tata Elxsi announced its April-June quarter results on July 17, reporting a marginal rise of two per cent in net profit to ₹189 crore, compared to ₹185 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations grew 17 per cent to ₹850 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY24), compared to ₹726 crore in the year-ago period.

