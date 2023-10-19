Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.77% YOY
Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.53% YoY & profit increased by 14.77% YoY
Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.53% YoY & profit increased by 14.77% YoY
Tata Elxsi declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 15.53% & the profit increased by 14.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 5.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 21.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 16.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.12 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 14.8% Y-o-Y.
Tata Elxsi has delivered 1.17% return in the last 1 week, 16.93% return in last 6 months and 18.45% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹46366.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7947 & ₹5709.05 respectively.
As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.
Tata Elxsi Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|881.7
|850.27
|+3.7%
|763.17
|+15.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|477.33
|442.43
|+7.89%
|392.17
|+21.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.01
|21.41
|+16.81%
|21.79
|+14.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|643.16
|620.22
|+3.7%
|558.42
|+15.18%
|Operating Income
|238.54
|230.05
|+3.69%
|204.75
|+16.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|263.86
|248.34
|+6.25%
|219.17
|+20.39%
|Net Income
|200.02
|188.85
|+5.91%
|174.28
|+14.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.12
|30.32
|+5.94%
|27.98
|+14.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹200.02Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹881.7Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!