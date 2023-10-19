Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.77% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.77% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.53% YoY & profit increased by 14.77% YoY

Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 Results

Tata Elxsi declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 15.53% & the profit increased by 14.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 5.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 21.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 16.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.12 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 14.8% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered 1.17% return in the last 1 week, 16.93% return in last 6 months and 18.45% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of 46366.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7947 & 5709.05 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue881.7850.27+3.7%763.17+15.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total477.33442.43+7.89%392.17+21.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.0121.41+16.81%21.79+14.78%
Total Operating Expense643.16620.22+3.7%558.42+15.18%
Operating Income238.54230.05+3.69%204.75+16.5%
Net Income Before Taxes263.86248.34+6.25%219.17+20.39%
Net Income200.02188.85+5.91%174.28+14.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.1230.32+5.94%27.98+14.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹200.02Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹881.7Cr

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:45 AM IST
