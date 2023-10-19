Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.77% YOY

Tata Elxsi declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 15.53% & the profit increased by 14.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 5.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 21.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 16.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.12 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 14.8% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered 1.17% return in the last 1 week, 16.93% return in last 6 months and 18.45% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹46366.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7947 & ₹5709.05 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 881.7 850.27 +3.7% 763.17 +15.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 477.33 442.43 +7.89% 392.17 +21.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.01 21.41 +16.81% 21.79 +14.78% Total Operating Expense 643.16 620.22 +3.7% 558.42 +15.18% Operating Income 238.54 230.05 +3.69% 204.75 +16.5% Net Income Before Taxes 263.86 248.34 +6.25% 219.17 +20.39% Net Income 200.02 188.85 +5.91% 174.28 +14.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.12 30.32 +5.94% 27.98 +14.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹200.02Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹881.7Cr

