Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.58% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 8.32% year-on-year, with profits rising by 14.58%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.09%, and profit surged by 24.64%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-on-quarter rise of 3.32% and a year-on-year increase of 7.91%. This uptick in expenses reflects the ongoing investments in growth and operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 6.24% compared to the previous quarter, and showed a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year. This indicates stable operational performance amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹36.83, marking an increase of 14.56% year-on-year, showcasing the company’s ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Tata Elxsi has faced challenges in the market, delivering a 2.23% return over the past week, but recording a -1.11% return over the last six months and a -11.36% return year-to-date.

Currently, Tata Elxsi has a market capitalization of ₹48,324.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9,200 and a low of ₹6,411.2, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

As of October 11, 2024, out of ten analysts covering the company, four analysts have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, four have rated it as 'Sell,' one has a 'Hold' rating, and one analyst has issued a 'Strong Buy' recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of October 11, 2024, stands at 'Sell,' indicating a cautious outlook from market analysts despite the recent quarterly performance.

Tata Elxsi Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 955.09 926.46 +3.09% 881.7 +8.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 515.07 498.52 +3.32% 477.33 +7.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.15 27.06 +0.35% 25.01 +8.58% Total Operating Expense 715.83 701.25 +2.08% 642.95 +11.34% Operating Income 239.25 225.21 +6.24% 238.75 +0.21% Net Income Before Taxes 298.71 252.4 +18.35% 264.07 +13.12% Net Income 229.43 184.08 +24.64% 200.23 +14.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.83 29.55 +24.64% 32.15 +14.56%