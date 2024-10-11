Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.58% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.58% YOY

Livemint

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.32% YoY & profit increased by 14.58% YoY.

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 8.32% year-on-year, with profits rising by 14.58%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.09%, and profit surged by 24.64%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-on-quarter rise of 3.32% and a year-on-year increase of 7.91%. This uptick in expenses reflects the ongoing investments in growth and operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 6.24% compared to the previous quarter, and showed a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year. This indicates stable operational performance amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 36.83, marking an increase of 14.56% year-on-year, showcasing the company’s ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Tata Elxsi has faced challenges in the market, delivering a 2.23% return over the past week, but recording a -1.11% return over the last six months and a -11.36% return year-to-date.

Currently, Tata Elxsi has a market capitalization of 48,324.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 9,200 and a low of 6,411.2, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

As of October 11, 2024, out of ten analysts covering the company, four analysts have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, four have rated it as 'Sell,' one has a 'Hold' rating, and one analyst has issued a 'Strong Buy' recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of October 11, 2024, stands at 'Sell,' indicating a cautious outlook from market analysts despite the recent quarterly performance.

Tata Elxsi Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue955.09926.46+3.09%881.7+8.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total515.07498.52+3.32%477.33+7.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.1527.06+0.35%25.01+8.58%
Total Operating Expense715.83701.25+2.08%642.95+11.34%
Operating Income239.25225.21+6.24%238.75+0.21%
Net Income Before Taxes298.71252.4+18.35%264.07+13.12%
Net Income229.43184.08+24.64%200.23+14.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.8329.55+24.64%32.15+14.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹229.43Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹955.09Cr

