Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 14.58% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 8.32% year-on-year, with profits rising by 14.58%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.09%, and profit surged by 24.64%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-on-quarter rise of 3.32% and a year-on-year increase of 7.91%. This uptick in expenses reflects the ongoing investments in growth and operational efficiency.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 6.24% compared to the previous quarter, and showed a slight increase of 0.21% year-on-year. This indicates stable operational performance amidst fluctuating market conditions.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹36.83, marking an increase of 14.56% year-on-year, showcasing the company’s ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.
Despite these positive results, Tata Elxsi has faced challenges in the market, delivering a 2.23% return over the past week, but recording a -1.11% return over the last six months and a -11.36% return year-to-date.
Currently, Tata Elxsi has a market capitalization of ₹48,324.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9,200 and a low of ₹6,411.2, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.
As of October 11, 2024, out of ten analysts covering the company, four analysts have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, four have rated it as 'Sell,' one has a 'Hold' rating, and one analyst has issued a 'Strong Buy' recommendation.
The consensus recommendation as of October 11, 2024, stands at 'Sell,' indicating a cautious outlook from market analysts despite the recent quarterly performance.
Tata Elxsi Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|955.09
|926.46
|+3.09%
|881.7
|+8.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|515.07
|498.52
|+3.32%
|477.33
|+7.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.15
|27.06
|+0.35%
|25.01
|+8.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|715.83
|701.25
|+2.08%
|642.95
|+11.34%
|Operating Income
|239.25
|225.21
|+6.24%
|238.75
|+0.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|298.71
|252.4
|+18.35%
|264.07
|+13.12%
|Net Income
|229.43
|184.08
|+24.64%
|200.23
|+14.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.83
|29.55
|+24.64%
|32.15
|+14.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹229.43Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹955.09Cr
