Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 Results: Profit Rises by 6.04% YoY

Tata Elxsi declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 6.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.69% and the profit increased by 3.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 20.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.49% q-o-q & increased by 8.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹33.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.01% Y-o-Y.
Tata Elxsi has delivered -9.65% return in the last 1 week, 7.5% return in the last 6 months, and -11.25% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹48,379.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9,200 & ₹5,882.55 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.
Tata Elxsi Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|914.23
|881.7
|+3.69%
|817.74
|+11.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|495.77
|477.33
|+3.86%
|410.71
|+20.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.45
|25.01
|+1.76%
|21.43
|+18.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|669.54
|642.95
|+4.14%
|592.31
|+13.04%
|Operating Income
|244.7
|238.75
|+2.49%
|225.43
|+8.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|274.07
|264.07
|+3.79%
|240.1
|+14.15%
|Net Income
|206.43
|200.23
|+3.1%
|194.68
|+6.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.14
|32.15
|+3.08%
|31.26
|+6.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹206.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹914.23Cr
