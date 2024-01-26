Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 Results: Profit Rises by 6.04% YoY

Tata Elxsi declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 6.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.69% and the profit increased by 3.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 20.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.49% q-o-q & increased by 8.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹33.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.01% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered -9.65% return in the last 1 week, 7.5% return in the last 6 months, and -11.25% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹48,379.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9,200 & ₹5,882.55 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 914.23 881.7 +3.69% 817.74 +11.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 495.77 477.33 +3.86% 410.71 +20.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.45 25.01 +1.76% 21.43 +18.76% Total Operating Expense 669.54 642.95 +4.14% 592.31 +13.04% Operating Income 244.7 238.75 +2.49% 225.43 +8.55% Net Income Before Taxes 274.07 264.07 +3.79% 240.1 +14.15% Net Income 206.43 200.23 +3.1% 194.68 +6.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.14 32.15 +3.08% 31.26 +6.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹206.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹914.23Cr

