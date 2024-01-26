Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 Results: Profit Rises by 6.04% YoY

Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 Results: Profit Rises by 6.04% YoY

Livemint

Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.8% YoY & profit increased by 6.04% YoY

Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Elxsi declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 6.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.69% and the profit increased by 3.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 20.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.49% q-o-q & increased by 8.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 33.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.01% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered -9.65% return in the last 1 week, 7.5% return in the last 6 months, and -11.25% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Elxsi has a market cap of 48,379.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 9,200 & 5,882.55 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue914.23881.7+3.69%817.74+11.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total495.77477.33+3.86%410.71+20.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.4525.01+1.76%21.43+18.76%
Total Operating Expense669.54642.95+4.14%592.31+13.04%
Operating Income244.7238.75+2.49%225.43+8.55%
Net Income Before Taxes274.07264.07+3.79%240.1+14.15%
Net Income206.43200.23+3.1%194.68+6.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.1432.15+3.08%31.26+6.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹206.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹914.23Cr

