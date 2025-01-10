Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.6% YOY, profit at ₹199.01 crore and revenue at ₹939.17 crore

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025:Tata Elxsi declared their Q3 results on 09 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 3.6% YoY. Profit at ₹199.01 crore and revenue at ₹939.17 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.67% and the profit decreased by 13.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 3.93% Y-o-Y.
Tata Elxsi Q3 Results
The operating income was down by 7.78% q-o-q & decreased by 9.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.94 for Q3 which decreased by 3.62% Y-o-Y.
Tata Elxsi has delivered -3.96% return in the last 1 week, -7.44% return in last 6 months and -5.25% YTD return.
Currently, the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹40110.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9080 & ₹6286 respectively.
As of 10 Jan, 2025, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Jan, 2025 was to Sell.
Tata Elxsi Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|939.17
|955.09
|-1.67%
|914.23
|+2.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|515.25
|515.07
|+0.03%
|495.77
|+3.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.97
|27.15
|-4.37%
|25.45
|+2.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|718.53
|715.83
|+0.38%
|669.54
|+7.32%
|Operating Income
|220.65
|239.25
|-7.78%
|244.7
|-9.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|255.85
|298.71
|-14.35%
|274.07
|-6.65%
|Net Income
|199.01
|229.43
|-13.26%
|206.43
|-3.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.94
|36.83
|-13.28%
|33.14
|-3.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹199.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹939.17Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.