Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.6% YOY, profit at 199.01 crore and revenue at 939.17 crore

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.6% YOY, profit at ₹199.01 crore and revenue at ₹939.17 crore

Livemint

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 2.73% YoY & profit decreased by 3.6% YoY, profit at 199.01 crore and revenue at 939.17 crore

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025:Tata Elxsi declared their Q3 results on 09 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 3.6% YoY. Profit at 199.01 crore and revenue at 939.17 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.67% and the profit decreased by 13.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 3.93% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 7.78% q-o-q & decreased by 9.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.94 for Q3 which decreased by 3.62% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered -3.96% return in the last 1 week, -7.44% return in last 6 months and -5.25% YTD return.

Currently, the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of 40110.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9080 & 6286 respectively.

As of 10 Jan, 2025, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Jan, 2025 was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue939.17955.09-1.67%914.23+2.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total515.25515.07+0.03%495.77+3.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.9727.15-4.37%25.45+2.03%
Total Operating Expense718.53715.83+0.38%669.54+7.32%
Operating Income220.65239.25-7.78%244.7-9.83%
Net Income Before Taxes255.85298.71-14.35%274.07-6.65%
Net Income199.01229.43-13.26%206.43-3.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.9436.83-13.28%33.14-3.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹199.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹939.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.