Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.6% YOY, profit at ₹199.01 crore and revenue at ₹939.17 crore

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results 2025:Tata Elxsi declared their Q3 results on 09 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 3.6% YoY. Profit at ₹199.01 crore and revenue at ₹939.17 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.67% and the profit decreased by 13.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 3.93% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 7.78% q-o-q & decreased by 9.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹31.94 for Q3 which decreased by 3.62% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered -3.96% return in the last 1 week, -7.44% return in last 6 months and -5.25% YTD return.

Currently, the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹40110.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9080 & ₹6286 respectively.

As of 10 Jan, 2025, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Jan, 2025 was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 939.17 955.09 -1.67% 914.23 +2.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 515.25 515.07 +0.03% 495.77 +3.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.97 27.15 -4.37% 25.45 +2.03% Total Operating Expense 718.53 715.83 +0.38% 669.54 +7.32% Operating Income 220.65 239.25 -7.78% 244.7 -9.83% Net Income Before Taxes 255.85 298.71 -14.35% 274.07 -6.65% Net Income 199.01 229.43 -13.26% 206.43 -3.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.94 36.83 -13.28% 33.14 -3.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹199.01Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹939.17Cr

