Tata Elxsi Q3 results: Tata Elxsi announced a 3.5 per cent fall in net profits to ₹199 crore in the October to December quarter results of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹206.43 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's exchange filing.
Tata Elxsi Ltd. shares closed 0.45 per cent lower at ₹6,443.70 after Thursday's market close, compared to ₹6,472.75 at the previous market session. The company filed the third-quarter results with the exchanges after market operating hours on Thursday.
