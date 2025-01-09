Hello User
Tata Elxsi Q3 results: Net profit drops 3.5% YoY to ₹199 crore; revenue rises 3%

Tata Elxsi Q3 results: Net profit drops 3.5% YoY to ₹199 crore; revenue rises 3%

Anubhav Mukherjee

Tata Elxsi Q3 results: Net profit drops 3.5% YoY to 199 crore; revenue rises 3%

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results were announced after market hours on Thursday, Janaury 9.

Tata Elxsi Q3 results: Tata Elxsi announced a 3.5 per cent fall in net profits to 199 crore in the October to December quarter results of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 206.43 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's exchange filing.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. shares closed 0.45 per cent lower at 6,443.70 after Thursday's market close, compared to 6,472.75 at the previous market session. The company filed the third-quarter results with the exchanges after market operating hours on Thursday.

(…stay tuned for more updates)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
