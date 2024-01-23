Tata Elxsi Q3 Results: Net Profit rises 6% YoY to ₹206.4 crore; revenue at ₹914.2 crore
Design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi released its Q3FY24 results on Tuesday and reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits which stood at ₹206.4 crore during the quarter ending December 2023 from ₹194.6 crore during the year-ago period. The revenue from operations of the company jumped 11% YoY to ₹914.2 crore from ₹817.7 crore during the same period last fiscal year.