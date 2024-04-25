Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.27% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.12% & the profit decreased by 2.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.91% and the profit decreased by 4.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 15.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.49% q-o-q & increased by 2.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.61 for Q4 which decreased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.
Tata Elxsi has delivered -1.73% return in the last 1 week, 0.8% return in last 6 months and -15.52% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹46054.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9200 & ₹6235.3 respectively.
As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.
Tata Elxsi Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|905.94
|914.23
|-0.91%
|837.92
|+8.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|496.35
|495.77
|+0.12%
|429.22
|+15.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.58
|25.45
|+8.37%
|21.08
|+30.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|672.24
|669.54
|+0.4%
|609.27
|+10.34%
|Operating Income
|233.7
|244.7
|-4.49%
|228.65
|+2.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|262.41
|274.07
|-4.26%
|250.22
|+4.87%
|Net Income
|196.93
|206.43
|-4.6%
|201.52
|-2.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.61
|33.14
|-4.62%
|32.35
|-2.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹196.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹905.94Cr
