Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.27% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.27% YOY

Livemint

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.12% YoY & profit decreased by 2.27% YoY

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.12% & the profit decreased by 2.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.91% and the profit decreased by 4.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 15.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.49% q-o-q & increased by 2.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.61 for Q4 which decreased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered -1.73% return in the last 1 week, 0.8% return in last 6 months and -15.52% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of 46054.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9200 & 6235.3 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue905.94914.23-0.91%837.92+8.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total496.35495.77+0.12%429.22+15.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.5825.45+8.37%21.08+30.84%
Total Operating Expense672.24669.54+0.4%609.27+10.34%
Operating Income233.7244.7-4.49%228.65+2.21%
Net Income Before Taxes262.41274.07-4.26%250.22+4.87%
Net Income196.93206.43-4.6%201.52-2.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.6133.14-4.62%32.35-2.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹196.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹905.94Cr

