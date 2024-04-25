Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.27% YOY

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results Live : Tata Elxsi declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.12% & the profit decreased by 2.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.91% and the profit decreased by 4.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 15.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.49% q-o-q & increased by 2.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹31.61 for Q4 which decreased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.

Tata Elxsi has delivered -1.73% return in the last 1 week, 0.8% return in last 6 months and -15.52% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Elxsi has a market cap of ₹46054.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9200 & ₹6235.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

Tata Elxsi Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 905.94 914.23 -0.91% 837.92 +8.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 496.35 495.77 +0.12% 429.22 +15.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.58 25.45 +8.37% 21.08 +30.84% Total Operating Expense 672.24 669.54 +0.4% 609.27 +10.34% Operating Income 233.7 244.7 -4.49% 228.65 +2.21% Net Income Before Taxes 262.41 274.07 -4.26% 250.22 +4.87% Net Income 196.93 206.43 -4.6% 201.52 -2.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.61 33.14 -4.62% 32.35 -2.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹196.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹905.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!