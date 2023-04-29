Tata group stock posted 21% fall in Q4 net profit, mutual fund stake up in March 2023 quarter3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Voltas Ltd is a Tata group company that recorded a market cap of ₹26,434.38 Cr during Friday's closing session.
Voltas Ltd is a Tata group company that recorded a market cap of ₹26,434.38 Cr during Friday's closing session. This large-cap stock has declared a 425% dividend for its eligible shareholders despite weak net profit in Q4.
