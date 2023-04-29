Tata group stock posted 21% fall in Q4 net profit, mutual fund stake up in March 2023 quarter

“The outlook for UCP segment is bright, aided by mounting demand for room air-conditioners and commercial cooling products. Prospects for the projects business appear bright considering strong order book. Timely execution is the key to margins, which dipped in FY23. Post-FY23 results, we have raised our FY24e/FY25erevenue/net income an average of 4%/11%. We upgrade the stock to a Buy, with a 12-mth TP of Rs973 as we value each business and the JV with Beko separately. At the CMP, the stock quotes at 52x/37x the FY24e/FY25e EPS of Rs15.5/ 22.1," said Anand Rathi post Q4 earnings of Voltas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}