Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.72% YOY

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.39% YoY & profit decreased by 10.72% YoY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live
Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : Tata Investment Corporation announced their Q1 results on 31st July, 2024, revealing a 1.39% decrease in revenue and a 10.72% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 139.9% and profit by 116.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 32.02% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.83% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 169.69% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a 2.13% dip year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 25.91, reflecting a 10.72% decrease year-on-year.

Tata Investment Corporation displayed a -0.59% return in the last week, while showcasing positive returns of 8.75% in the last 6 months and 46.67% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of Tata Investment Corporation is 32,102.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 9,756.85 & 2,401 respectively.

Tata Investment Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.9641.25+139.9%100.35-1.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.316.34-32.02%5.89-26.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.24-4.17%0.23-0%
Total Operating Expense9.458.06+17.25%8.89+6.3%
Operating Income89.5133.19+169.69%91.46-2.13%
Net Income Before Taxes155.7172.21+115.63%151.76+2.6%
Net Income131.0760.47+116.75%146.81-10.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.9111.95+116.82%29.02-10.72%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹131.07Cr
₹98.96Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Investment Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.72% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.70
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.35 (-2.67%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.25
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.9 (-1.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.30
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-1.36%)

    Tata Motors

    1,103.05
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -41.55 (-3.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.80
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.4 (8.59%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    901.60
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.95 (6.36%)

    Info Edge India

    7,304.00
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    391 (5.66%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.13
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.05 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue